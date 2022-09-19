"Find you a squad that protects you like the Bucs protect Brady" - NFL world reacts to Mike Evans, Fournette shoving Saints players 

Last night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette got involved in a fight with cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Maye of the New Orleans Saints.

Lattimore was seen saying some words to Tom Brady and Bruce Arians after a play. Evans then charged into Lattimore, throwing him to the ground. After the benches were cleared, other players also joined the brawl.

PFF @PFF Mike Evans & Marshon Lattimore have been ejected after this fight 🍿

The NFL world on Twitter was stunned after seeing a fight break-out in the game between the Buccaneers and the Saints. However, some would have expected to see Mike Evans go after Marshon Lattimore in this game. Evans couldn't resist himself after seeing one of the best players on the opposition's team going after his quarterback, Tom Brady.

Here are some of the best reactions to Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette going after the Saints players last night:

Evans did what many other players in his situation would do. Given his history with Lattimore, he was expected to go after the Saints cornerback once he was seen going at Tom Brady.

Mike Evans' ejection became a blessing in disguise for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Even though Mike Evans, the best receiver on the Buccaneers team, was ejected, his team gained an advantage following the incident. Marshon Lattimore played really well and played a huge part in locking up the Buccaneers offense.

His ejection led to a shift in momentum towards the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay were able to run away with a win after Saints quarterback Jameis Winston deteriorated in the fourth quarter, throwing three interceptions against his former team.

Devin White on Jameis Winston: "When Jameis left our team, everybody knows what he did that last year," "He threw 30 picks.""We just knew he was going to give us the ball."Winston threw 3 INTs and had a pick-6 today in the 4th quarter.

The win was huge for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was the first time that the Saints have lost to the Buccaneers in their last four regular-season matchups. Tampa Bay are now 2-0 to start the season. They are now preparing to face Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs for their next two games.

Evans could be suspended by the league for his push on Lattimore, and that would be a huge blow for the Buccaneers, who face a tough run of fixtures ahead. The Saints, on the other hand, will face the Carolina Panthers in their next game, where they will be favored to get the job done.

It was a tough and emotional game in New Orleans. Even though tempers did boil over, Tampa Bay will be delighted with their victory.

