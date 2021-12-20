Mike Evans Injury: What happened to Buccaneers WR?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not last a half. In the midst of a tough divisional matchup with Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady & Co were having a tough time getting their offense going. Brady was sacked three times in the first half alone, twice by Cameron Jordan as the Saints pitched a shutout in the first half.

Mike Evans suffers hamstring injury

The veteran wide out succumbed to a hamstring injury with 8:34 left in the second quarter after he caught a 14-yard pass down the middle. Evans was listed as questionable during the week but took his place for Sunday Night Football.

It had appeared that Evans was 100 per cent fit for tonight's clash, but he aggravated his injury yet again. The Buccaneers will be hoping that the damage is not serious, and that he was taken out of the game as a precaution.

Given the time of year, a hamstring injury could linger throughout the playoffs and will likely cause Evans to miss the rest of the regular season. It will come as a bitter blow to the Bucs as they gear up for the postseason in a bid to defend the Super Bowl title they won last season against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Evans has been in good form for the Buccaneers this season. So far, he has 885 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. The veteran receiver had been getting into quite the groove over the last fortnight, with 99 yards receiving against the Falcons. He followed that up with 91 yards and a touchdown against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Since being drafted by the Buccaneers in 2014, Evans has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for receiving yards every season, and he looks on track to continue the trend. Unfortunately, with his latest hamstring issue, it might be difficult for him to get the required yards.

In total, Evans has played 119 games for the Buccaneers, recording 9,151 receiving yards and 72 touchdowns (franchise leader). His absence from the team for any number of weeks is a blow, especially at this stage of the season.

