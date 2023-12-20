Mike Florio accuses NFL of letting Tua Tagovailoa-like double concussion happen to CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud suffered a concussion in Week 13's Texans-Jets showdown. Usually, players miss a game and come back the next week. However, with Stroud's return in Week 15 a question, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio detailed why Stroud's recovery hasn't been quick.

Put simply, Florio claimed that the concussion suffered against the Jets was his second in two weeks. Here's how he put it:

"[00:01:29] This is Weekend at Bernie's stuff going on here at first. And then he's finally back into it and he's wobbly. ... He missed two plays. Two plays. Then the next week he gets another concussion. So I don't think we're going to see him again this year. ... The system is broken for protecting players from head injuries."

He then accused the NFL of failing to take the steps necessary to "do all the right things" with concussions:

"They say all the right things. They don't do all the right things. They don't protect the players from the head injuries. They don't protect the players from themselves. Something's got to change or somebody's going to get seriously injured in one of these games. [00:02:28]"

CJ Stroud's injury adds to towering number of AFC starting backup QBs

CJ Stroud at Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

CJ Stroud's absence endangers the Texans chances of joining the sea of AFC teams struggling to stay healthy down the final stretch of the season. The fifth-seed Cleveland Browns, sixth-seed Cincinnati Bengals, and seventh-seed Indianapolis Colts all have backup quarterbacks playing.

In addition, the Texans and Steelers also currently have backup quarterbacks slated to take first-team reps in practice. The Bills and Broncos are the only two teams between the fifth seed and the 13th seed that do not have backup quarterbacks playing.

Both teams, however, do not have a playoff berth heading into the weekend. Both teams essentially need to win out to nab a playoff spot. However, the Texans are technically next in line for the playoffs, with Case Keenum seemingly slated to lead the team for anywhere from one to three more games.

At the top of the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, Dolphins, and Ravens line up the first, second, and third seeds. Out of those teams, only the Chiefs have managed to not lose their quarterback in the last two seasons.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.