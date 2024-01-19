Mike Florio advises Mike Vrabel to hold out for a potential sudden Andy Reid retirement

Andy Reid is now the oldest head coach in the NFL and with that title comes the constant question of when one walks away.

Reid's denied any interest in retiring already, but that did not stop Mike Florio from ruling out his exit after the year. At least, that's what Florio indicated on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk":

[From 00:02:08] "I think he deliberately decided not to rush into it because what's going to happen in New England, what's going to happen in Pittsburgh... what's going to happen in Philly."

Florio advised Mike Vrabel, saying [at 00:02:35]:

"And there's still one wild card out there... what's going to happen in Kansas City once they're done? Is Andy Reid going to tap out and walk away? Because if I'm Vrabel, I want to wait and see what happens there too. He played there two years and that's the only team he's got Patrick Mahomes."

Andy Reid's potential retirement joins already shocking exodus list

Andy Reid at Kansas City Chiefs Training Session

The 2024 offseason is not even two weeks old for the majority of the league, but the headlines have already hit as hard as any in modern NFL history. Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, two head coaches who spent decades torturing their respective leagues, have stepped aside.

Belichick is weighing his options and Saban has hung up the headset for good, it seems. Additionally, Jim Harbaugh is looking for a potential return to the NFL to finish what he began with the San Francisco 49ers. Harbaugh reached the Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick at the end of the 2012-2013 season before falling to his brother John.

Now, with a championship fresh under his belt in college football, the coach is weighing an opportunity to return to the professional gridiron.

The Seahawks moved on from Russell Wilson's former head coach Pete Carroll in a move that wasn't a straight-up firing but did open the door for another coach to take over in 2024. The Commanders also cut ties with head coach Ron Rivera after four seasons following a 26-40-1 run with the organization.

In addition, other teams which will have a new head coach in 2024 will be the Atlanta Falcons, Chargers, Panthers, Raiders and Patriots. The Patriots are the only team to have made a hire this offseason.

