Aaron Rodgers left fans across the country heartbroken as he was forced to take a cart away from the blue medical tent into the locker room. However, at least one viewer wasn't taking the loss on the chin.

Rodgers' ex-teammate David Bakhtiari ripped into the NFL for allowing turf fields to continue to be used. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio made comments in sync, and slammed New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

"Plenty of the owners do not think of their players as human beings. They're interchangeable parts in a giant football machine. They are chattel, property, guys who come and go. They're here. They're gone. They're here. They're gone. And 'we run the team. And the team is what stays. That's what endures...'"

He continued, blaming the stadium's busy schedule for creating circumstances that may have led to Aaron Rodgers' injury:

"When you sell out for Taylor Swift and you sell out for Bruce Springsteen and you got this show and that show, maybe you make enough money that you're willing to say, 'well, maybe Aaron Rodgers wouldn't have torn his Achilles tendon if we just had grass...'"

Lastly, he claimed that it was a zero-sum choice where the stadium could have grass or the events, not both.

"'If we have that grass field, we have to protect that grass field. [If we don't have it] then we can't do all this other stuff we want to do where we make a lot of money.'"

What did David Bakhtiari say?

David Bakhtiari at New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers

In the moments following the injury to Aaron Rodgers, his former tackle took to social media to call out the league for allowing fields to remain artificial.

Put simply, he named the World Cup as one organization doing better in the category and called them out to "do better."

Will Aaron Rodgers miss the 2023 season?

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v New York Giants

After just four plays, the quarterback's Achilles injury is as bad as was feared. According to Adam Schefter, it was a tear and the quarterback will miss the entire season. The bigger question fans are talking about is whether he's played his final down in the NFL.

He still has another year left with the New York Jets on his current contract, but the upcoming rehabilitation can change even the strongest of minds. The quarterback was already considering retirement before the trade originally took place and one can only guess that it is at least somewhat back on the table.

Will Rodgers play in the NFL ever again? Will he leave the New York Jets just as fast as Brett Favre did?

