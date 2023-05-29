Jimmy Garoppolo signed a contract to join the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. While it appeared he was locked in as their quarterback for the upcoming season, that may not be the case.

According to recently reported details, a clause was added to his contract, essentially giving the Raiders an out if he fails to pass a physical for his injured foot.

Mike Florio said he broke the story about the clause in Garoppolo's contract, titled Addendum G, in an exclusive with Pro Football Talk.

Several outlets followed up with their own stories, including NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. But Florio said that the league-owned news outlet directly stole his story and gave credit to Rapoport for breaking it.

twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mike Florio of @ProFootballTalk is calling out @RapSheet and @nflnetwork #NFL Media) for copying and pasting his exclusive story about Jimmy Garoppolo, with proof because NFLN forgot the letter “i” in the word “medial,” which Mike also did first. Mike Florio of @ProFootballTalk is calling out @RapSheet and @nflnetwork (#NFL Media) for copying and pasting his exclusive story about Jimmy Garoppolo, with proof because NFLN forgot the letter “i” in the word “medial,” which Mike also did first.😳😳😳 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9HDcVywdhd

Florio said that he discovered the alleged foul play by finding a specific typo that he made in his article that appeared in the NFL.com story as well:

"Clearly copied and pasted language from our story, because they also copied and pasted my failure to include the letter 'i' in the word 'medial.' (It's the first time in 22 years that a typo has actually been a good thing for us.)"

Florio said that the typo remains in the NFL's article, while also presenting the story with the exact same phrasing. Being "first" to a story is improtant for credibility in the world of reporting. Florio believes his exclusive is being incorrectly credited to Ian Rapoport.

What is Addendum G in Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with Raiders?

Addendum G is a clause in Jimmy Garoppolo's contract that serves as a waiver acknowleding that he will initially fail to pass his physical examination due to pre-existing injuries. It provides the Raiders with an out from their responsibility to pay him if he fails to ever pass the physical. They have the right to get out of the contract if he can't prove his health before the 2023 NFL season.

According to NBC Sports:

"The waiver becomes null and void if at any time during the 2023 season, Garoppolo passes a physical exam, is active for at least one regular-season game, and does not suffer re-injury to his left foot in the manner described in Addendum G."

As the situation stands, Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to pass a physical examination with the Raiders. If he continues to fail them, the Raiders have the right to cut him without any financial obligation, as per his current contract.

