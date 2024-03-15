Mike Florio calls out Aaron Rodgers for not addressing Sandy Hook conspiracy theory in hypocritical “distraction”

In a twist not many predicted to start the offseason, Aaron Rodgers is toying with a run for vice president of the United States. The Jets quarterback has become as close to a political figure in the NFL as any QB since Colin Kaepernick. With that spotlight comes shots aplenty from the media.

Speaking on "Pro Football Talk" on Friday, NFL analyst Mike Florio called out the QB over a Twitter/X post he made on the Sandy Hook school shooting of 2012:

"[Aaron Rodgers] didn't deny the part where he believes it's an inside government job. That isn't in that tweet."

He outlined Rodgers' outspoken disdain for distractions. Florio then called Rodgers' status as a vice presidential candidate essentially a distraction brought on by the QB:

Mike Florio: [00:01:25] "All he has to do, and it would take 10 seconds. 'I am not a candidate for Vice President.' Enter. Send. Boom! Until he does it. It's a story. It's a distraction. It's weird. [00:02:24]" [25.6] PFT

What did Aaron Rodgers post about Sandy Hook?

Taking to Twitter/X, the New York Jets QB posted on Thursday that Sandy Hook was an "absolute tragedy." He claimed he never said the shooting didn't happen.

The Sandy Hook shooting incident sits alongside the infamous Columbine shooting and Oklahoma City bombing incident. Bot are the most infamous instances of violence on domestic soil in modern American History. The events at Sandy Hook Elementary School happened on December 14th, 2012, resulting in 26 deaths and two injuries, per Britannica.

Aaron Rodgers entertains attempt to top a long list of NFL athletes turned politicians

Aaron Rodgers would be the first NFL player to become vice president in American history, but he would be far from the first to run for office. According to Business Insider, a mix of at least 17 former NFL players and business members have gone on to run for public office.

Among the names is former Dallas Cowboys star Herschel Walker, who ran a failed campaign to nab a senate seat in Georgia. Former president Gerald Ford is another almost famous who never technically ran for office as Nixon was appointed for the job in 1973. But when Nixon stepped down in 1974, Ford took over.

Before politics, Ford received offers from the NFL's Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, although he never took them up on their offers. Instead, he chose to work as a football coach at Yale University.