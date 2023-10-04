Mike Florio calls out Aaron Rodgers’ hypocritical stance on belief in science “sometimes” amid Jets QB's recovery from Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers has a history with the medical community. Over the last few years, his stances on public health issues have been begrudging at best and confrontational at worst. That is, until he tore his Achilles in Week 1. At least, that is how Mike Florio sees it. The NBC show host revealed his thoughts on Pro Football Talk and said:

"Aaron Rodgers on his rehab, a firm believer in medical science sometimes. I don't know how much science is involved in this rehab. There was something about the sounds of dolphins mating and who the hell knows what he's doing, frankly, to get himself ready to go."

He continued, bracing for a new wave of unorthodox treatments in an effort to outsmart the injury and much of the medical community.

"Now, medical science was involved in the actual surgical procedure, but in the rehab, who knows? added Florio. "I understand believing in the power of manifestation and intention and speaking things into existence. I have no problem with positive thinking, but there is a fine line between confidence and delusion."

Aaron Rodgers' history with unorthodox viewpoints sets rehab up for a twist

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Over the last few years, Aaron Rodgers has not been afraid to take the path less trodden. In the medical scene, he's admitted to using the drug of Ayahuasca to better his mental state. He also infamously elected to skip the COVID-19 vaccine in favor of taking "immunization" treatments, ignoring recommendations from the CDC.

When it comes to US history, he also has taken an unorthodox stance on one of the most important days in recent history. In alleged comments made to former backup Deshone Kizer, Rodgers revealed that he didn't "believe in 9/11" in the conventional sense.

Aaron Rodgers missing first season since 2007

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v New York Giants

The quarterback's 2023 season lasted for four plays. He's missed time before, but no chunk as big as this one. The circumstances between the two absences are also entirely different, as he missed 2007 because he was still learning under Brett Favre. This absence, of course, is due to his injured Achilles.

Still, the quarterback is holding out hope that he can give fans, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall a glimpse of him in action this season. His surgery is done and is now working on the slow grind back to the gridiron at 39 years old. If he doesn't return this year, the veteran QB will play his second game for the team in what will be his age-40 season.

Will he be the savior for Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, and the rest of the quality defense?

Will he be the savior for Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, and the rest of the quality defense?