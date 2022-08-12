Mike Florio calls Deshaun Watson’s presence in Browns practice a ‘middle finger’ to Roger Goodell

Deshaun Watson's presence at Cleveland Browns training camp is an act of defiance that may as well be the metaphorical version of a middle finger to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Watson is currently slated to face a suspension of six games handed down by NFL disciplinary officer Sue. L Robinson earlier this month. The verdict came following findings that the quarterback violated the league's personal conduct policy. He is also expected to start for the Browns in their preseason opener on Friday night.

Goodell has publicly condemned Watson's behavior based on the evidence in the case, saying "there were multiple violations that were egregious, and it was predatory behavior." The league commissioner has suggested a one-year suspension for the Cleveland signal caller.

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt Have no idea what discipline Peter Harvey will give Deshaun Watson, but feel pretty confident it will:

-be much more than a 6-game suspension;

-will include a significant fine, perhaps up to the $10M he received for not playing for the Texans;

No wonder, then, that Florio sees Watson's continued presence on a Browns practice field as flipping the bird to Goodell:

"We talked earlier about how Deshaun Watson's presence at practice and all the autographs is kind of a subtle middle finger at the NFL, and announcing on Wednesday, when there was no requirement to do so, that he's going to start on Friday night and creating a news cycle featuring Deshaun Watson playing for the Browns. That's another middle finger."

AP NFL @AP_NFL



Watson is facing a potential year-long ban for sexual misconduct



Deshaun Watson willing to accept longer suspension

According to the Associated Press, Deshaun Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine. That means a settlement between his camp and the league could be imminent. But the NFL could also opt against giving him a suspension of anything less than a year.

Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, appointed by Goodell, will make the decision instead of NFL disciplinary officer Sue. L Robinson.

As Mike Florio explained, Harvey's potential one-year suspension could come between 3 PM and 5 PM ET because the longer Harvey waits, the less time the NFLPA will have to get a temporary restraining order that would allow Watson to play in Jacksonville with a 7 PM start time.

It will be interesting to see if the league and Watson can come to a compromise. Still, it appears as though Goodell and co. are looking to nab the quarterback to the fullest they can to save face, considering the PR disaster this has been for the NFL.

