Mike Florio calls Jets newsbreak about attempt to land Davante Adams a coldly calculated political move to placate Aaron Rodgers

For years, Aaron Rodgers had led much of the media to believe that he had the team wrapped around his finger. 2023 has largely been a break from that take.

However, Mike Florio revived it with the New York Jets on Thursday when he mentioned the team let it slip that they went for the golden geese.

"Number one, they would always try to placate him in Green Bay and make him think they made an effort to go out and try to trade for somebody."

He continued, explaining his second point:

"Number two, when he gives up $33.8 million in salary and says at the time 'this will give [the Jets] flexibility to add veteran help at the trade deadline,' that creates an expectation that the Jets are going to do something at the trade deadline."

Lastly, he expressed what he believed that Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was effectively communicating:

"'So Aaron, believe us we tried to spend some of your $33.8 million, we already spent some of it on Dalvin Cook, and that hasn't exactly gone very well for anyone. We tried to spend some more of it on Davante Adams, Mike Evans, or Tee Higgins. They kept hanging up the phone on us.'"

On Tuesday, the New York Post broke a story that Aaron Rodgers' Jets had tried to get a deal done earlier this year with the Raiders for a trade for Davante Adams, Mike Evans, and Tee Higgins. However, nothing materialized from the talks.

Could Aaron Rodgers get Davante Adams in 2024?

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v New York Giants

Aaron Rodgers might have been thrilled to hear that there's a chance he could be reunited with his former number-one receiver after separating following the 2021 NFL season. However, with it being clear that the Raiders have no intention of moving on from Adams in 2023, is there a chance that they will in 2024?

Based on his contract, Adams likely will be with the team in 2024 by organic means. In 2025, the team begins to save money on the deal by moving on, so until then, Adams is stuck. Of course, that doesn't mean that a trade could be on the table in the offseason or at the trade deadline next year.

By not trading Adams at the trade deadline, the Raiders simply said that they didn't want to trade him now. As such, there's a chance that a new coaching staff could decide that they want to start completely fresh and, depending on who Mark Davis hires. The new coach could have the power to move on from a receiver heading into his age 32 season.

Plus, if he falls off for the Las Vegas Raiders next season while playing on his massive $140 million contract, it could be ample reason to move on.

Of course, then it would be a question as to whether Aaron Rodgers and the Jets want to take the plunge in adding him to the already green-tinged cast of Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

