  Mike Florio calls out NFL over "loading pockets" after Jordan Davis' TD covers Eagles' spread vs. Rams

Mike Florio calls out NFL over “loading pockets” after Jordan Davis' TD covers Eagles’ spread vs. Rams

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 22, 2025 19:13 GMT
Mike Florio calls out NFL over &ldquo;loading pockets&rdquo; after Jordan Davis
Mike Florio calls out NFL over "loading pockets" after Jordan Davis' TD covers Eagles' spread vs. Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles made it three wins in three after a stunning comeback against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The defending Super Bowl champions went on an incredible run in the second half to win 33-26.

After trailing 26-7 in the third quarter, the Eagles added 20 points to turn the game around. Despite Philadelphia leading, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis decided to sash for 61 yards after blocking a last-second Rams field goal.

While Davis' incredible effort was lauded on social media, NFL analyst Mike Florio highlighted the gambling aspect of the play as the Eagles' defensive tackle made it a spread-covering scoreline. He said on the "Dan Patrick Show:"

"This is the direct result of the NFL going from hating and shunning anything to do with gambling to jumping right in bed and loading the pockets. They're the guy in the old game show where you go into the booth where the money's flying everywhere, they grab as many dollars as they can while it's there.
"But, yeah, we're all aware of the point spread. We're all aware of the ramifications and how many millions of dollars changed hands because Jordan Davis decided not toodo the smart thing."
Florio's remark referenced to Davis' decision of making the bold play, that could have gone the other way, instead of holding onto the ball and playing it safe.

Jordan Davis credits Eagles teammate Jalen Carter after defining play against Rams

Following the game Jordan Davis discussed his viral play, putting more light on the formation for the block, something he had worked on with Jalen Carter before the Week 2 game against the Chiefs.

"We wanted to make sure we were side by side on the line in order to get through there," Davis said. "We needed to get our hands up, too. That was the most important thing.
"So many people push the pile and don't get their hands up. When you got a guy that's 6-4 and another one that's 6-6, when we both push the pile and get our hands up, it's a dangerous combination."

Davis and Carter played a crucial role in the Eagles' remarkable comeback, blocking two Joshua Karty field goals. Carter blocked Karty's kick, blocking a 36-yard field goal with 8:46 remaining before Davis' heroics.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
