Mike Florio calls out NFL over “loading pockets” after Jordan Davis' TD covers Eagles’ spread vs. Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles made it three wins in three after a stunning comeback against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The defending Super Bowl champions went on an incredible run in the second half to win 33-26.After trailing 26-7 in the third quarter, the Eagles added 20 points to turn the game around. Despite Philadelphia leading, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis decided to sash for 61 yards after blocking a last-second Rams field goal.While Davis' incredible effort was lauded on social media, NFL analyst Mike Florio highlighted the gambling aspect of the play as the Eagles' defensive tackle made it a spread-covering scoreline. He said on the &quot;Dan Patrick Show:&quot;&quot;This is the direct result of the NFL going from hating and shunning anything to do with gambling to jumping right in bed and loading the pockets. They're the guy in the old game show where you go into the booth where the money's flying everywhere, they grab as many dollars as they can while it's there.&quot;But, yeah, we're all aware of the point spread. We're all aware of the ramifications and how many millions of dollars changed hands because Jordan Davis decided not toodo the smart thing.&quot;Florio's remark referenced to Davis' decision of making the bold play, that could have gone the other way, instead of holding onto the ball and playing it safe.Jordan Davis credits Eagles teammate Jalen Carter after defining play against RamsFollowing the game Jordan Davis discussed his viral play, putting more light on the formation for the block, something he had worked on with Jalen Carter before the Week 2 game against the Chiefs.&quot;We wanted to make sure we were side by side on the line in order to get through there,&quot; Davis said. &quot;We needed to get our hands up, too. That was the most important thing.&quot;So many people push the pile and don't get their hands up. When you got a guy that's 6-4 and another one that's 6-6, when we both push the pile and get our hands up, it's a dangerous combination.&quot;Davis and Carter played a crucial role in the Eagles' remarkable comeback, blocking two Joshua Karty field goals. Carter blocked Karty's kick, blocking a 36-yard field goal with 8:46 remaining before Davis' heroics.