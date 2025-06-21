Mike Florio calls out Shedeur Sanders for giving haters "low-hanging fruit" after second traffic violation

Shedeur Sanders' slide to the fifth round in April was reportedly influenced by unethical behavior. There were expectations that the quarterback would avoid making headlines for the wrong reasons in his rookie season after the draft drop. However, that hasn't been the case after he picked up a pair of speeding tickets this month.
Another off-field issue has surfaced, just when Sanders was started to receive recognition for his efforts during the Cleveland Browns' offseason practices. He has been cited twice for speeding, the latest one for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone in Strongsville, Ohio.
While the infractions might appear minor, some pundits see them as part of a trend of needless distractions for the rookie. This is also the sentiment shared by "Pro Football Talk’s" Mike Florio, who believes Sanders should do everything in his powers to avoid off-field problems that could endanger his career.
"After everything Shedeur Sanders has been through, you'd think he would have figured it out by now. You don't need these unforced errors, and that's what these are. One, fine. Two, come on, man," Florio said on Friday. "What are we doing here? Why are you giving the haters low-hanging fruits?
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
“Of all the incoming rookies in the NFL, he’s the last one that should be doing anything that would suggest to anyone he didn’t learn his lesson from his freefall to pick number 144 in the draft.”
Florio doesn't like that Sanders gave his critics more talking points when he should be focusing on how to perform at his best during training camp and the preseason.
Shedeur Sanders will be watched more closely before the season starts
Fans will likely pay closer attention to Shedeur Sanders now, and faster to criticize him if he makes another off-field mistake before the start of the 2025 season. According to Mike Florio, if the quarterback doesn't secure a prominent spot on the Browns quarterback depth chart, the incident may be among the things he'll regret most about his rookie season.
Sanders was predicted to be selected in the first round, but ended up falling to the fifth, where Cleveland traded up to select him. Many believe that his draft drop was caused by arrogant conduct he may have shown during pre-draft interviews.
According to the Ohio point system, Sanders has six points from the two tickets he received this month — two for the first and four for the second. His license will be suspended for six months if he receives six more points.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.