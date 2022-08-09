"NFL’s greatest players will never play a preseason game" - Mike Florio reckons Chargers' idea to save Justin Herbert for Week 1 is a sign of things to come

Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. However, fans will not see the 24-year-old play a single snap in the preseason for the second consecutive season. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk feels that the approach of resting stars will become a trend, saying the league’s best players will never play a down in the preseason:

“That approach has spread across the league, to such an extent that, in the future, many of the NFL’s greatest players will never play a preseason game. Herbert is leading the way.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Justin Herbert has never played a preseason snap, Brandon Staley says that will continue. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckuA Justin Herbert has never played a preseason snap, Brandon Staley says that will continue. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckuA

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has made the decision to rest first-string players, including Herbert, in order to eliminate the risk of injury:

“If we know who you are, and we’ve, from an evaluation standpoint, we don’t need to evaluate you, then you’re probably not going to play in the preseason. But if there’s — whether it’s a role or whether it’s a young player that we feel like those experiences are going to benefit them, then that’s the direction that we’re going to go.”

The idea of resting the 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year did not impact his play last season. He threw for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2021, surpassing Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts for the most passing yards in a single season for the Chargers.

His 38 touchdown passes last season were also the most in franchise history, overtaking Philip Rivers, who threw 34 in the 2008-09 season.

Herbert for MVP?

Los Angeles Chargers v Baltimore Ravens

Without question, the former Oregon quarterback is an MVP candidate following his sophomore season in the NFL last year. To put into perspective how good Herbert has been in his first two seasons in the league, he has the third-most passing yards by a quarterback since 2020 (9,350 yards).

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats QBs with the most passing yards in their 1st 2 seasons…



Justin Herbert - 9,350

Andrew Luck - 8,196

Jameis Winston - 8,132

Cam Newton - 7,920

Peyton Manning - 7,874

Kyler Murray - 7,693

Baker Mayfield - 7,552

Blake Bortles - 7,336

Joe Burrow - 7,299

Only Tom Brady (9,949 yards) and Patrick Mahomes (9,579 yards) have more in that stretch. Since 2020, the 69 touchdown passes by the Los Angeles quarterback have been the sixth-most amongst starters.

Entering 2022, he’ll look to have another season like the one he did in 2021. If so, the young signal-caller could very much dethrone reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Let’s see if the Chargers franchise quarterback can do as such this season.

