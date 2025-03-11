Mike Florio claims Aaron Rodgers "wants" to play for Steelers, floats $90,000,000 contract for 4x MVP

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers still does not have his future decided. The four-time MVP is said to be weighing his options, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants emerging as the biggest contenders for his signing.

The Steelers, who made the playoffs in the previous season, have a roster ready to compete after trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf. The Giants, on the other hand, would allow the veteran to keep living in New York, even though their roster isn't as competitive.

NBC Sports reporter Mike Florio believes that the veteran quarterback already has his eyes set on a move. Florio says that Rodgers wishes to play for the Steelers, but things could change depending on how much the Giants are willing to pay for him.

Here's my understanding of what's going on. He wants to play for the Steelers. He probably will end up in Pittsburgh. The Giants could still snatch him by making the kind of financial offer that isn't in the same ballpark as where the Steelers are.

Florio went on to say that he heard rumors of a possible two-year, $90 million offer for the quarterback, with $40 million guaranteed. The reporter also defends that this isn't a lot when compared to the averages of other quarterbacks, while saying that Rodgers still plays well when healthy.

"Earlier today we had a semi-educated of two years 90 million with 40 million fully guranteed at signing. Sounds like a alot but pull up the contracts , pull up the average annual value of some of the highest paid quaterbacks and ask yourselves do they compare to Aaron Rodgers right now and I know everybody's is down on Aaron Rodgers as a player, come on he's still got gas in the tank."

The Steelers need to sign a quarterback even if it's not Aaron Rodgers

At the moment, the only quarterback signed to the roster is Skylar Thompson. Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, who started games for the Steelers in 2024, are unrestricted free agents.

Wilson reportedly reached a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets, who have decided against keeping Rodgers for the 2025 season.

Wilson is said to have interest from the Tennessee Titans and, if the Steelers get their wish, the New York Giants would also enter the sweepstakes for the veteran.

Apart from Fields, the other quarterback who found a new home on Monday was Sam Darnold. He cashed a three-year, $110.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks after his excellent stint with the Minnesota Vikings.

