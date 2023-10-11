Mike Florio claims Robert Kraft is "secretly" rooting for Bill Belichick to fail

The New England Patriots are off to one of the worst starts of head coach Bill Belichick's career. Through their first five games of the season, the Patriots hold a 1-4 record and are in last place in the AFC East division.

There have been talks about changes made to the Patriots' office and coaching staff after this season if they continue their struggles.

ProFootball TalkSenior Analyst Mike Florio spoke about the situation owner Robert Kraft and Belichick are in with their struggles.

He thinks that Kraft is secretly rooting for Belichick to fail:

"I understand this is the right way to consider how this could go. The Krafts need hope and secretly root for things to unfold. The way they've already started to. You mentioned the possibility of trading away some of your best players. Bill Belichick's in charge. Why would he trade away players now for draft picks? He's not going to be there to use. He doesn't care."

Florio continued by saying Belichick wants to keep continuing to win games:

"You know, his parting shot would be to let me screw up their draft position as much as possible. Let me get as many wins as possible because those wins keep stacking up, making it easier for me to catch Don Shula if I go somewhere else. He's got pride and ego. He doesn't want to go one in 15; it's one in 16.

He does want to go two and 15. He doesn't want to have that on his record. He doesn't want that. So he's going to keep trying to win every week. He's not going to change."

Could Bill Belichick get fired after this season?

Bill Belichick during New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots.

Could this be Belichick's last year as the New England Patriots head coach?

The Patriots have had a slow start at 1-4 and have been outscored 72-3 in their last two games combined. Ever since Tom Brady departed from the team after the 2020 season, the Patriots have only made the post-season once but haven't picked up a post-season win.

Belichick's record without Brady after 2019 is 26-29, which isn't very Bill Belichick-like.

With how things are going in New England, the Patriots could clean house after the season and possibly fire Belichick.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk, and H/T Sportskeeda.