Mike Florio claims “the game is up” following Chiefs failed proposal to convince fans to fork over $500 million for Arrowhead renovations

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt may have won it all to wrap up the 2023 season, but his 2024 offseason has started with massive disappointment. Earlier this offseason, the team tried to pass a $500 million tax on families located around Arrowhead Stadium, but the tax failed.

On Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed that the team's success has left the team without outside, willing financial support.

"You're a victim of your own success. You really are," Florio said. "You're not going to get freebies anymore and I don't think there will be other cities like Las Vegas rushing to the table with $750 million in free money to lure the Raiders. I think that the game is up and people have figured it out." [00:02:23][47.5] PFT.

The lack of support for the upgrades has some pundits predicting an attempted Chiefs exit. However, Florio's comments imply that there may be no financial incentives for the Chiefs to do so. As a result, the Chiefs may be stuck in Kansas City with a stadium that is reportedly in need of upgrades.

Chiefs' AFC rival potentially passes Jerry Jones' Cowboys as most valued NFL franchise

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross watches Miami at Los Angeles

Amid his comments, Florio mentioned the roughly $6 billion Washington Commanders and the allegedly $10 billion offer made to the Miami Dolphins. At least, that is what Dolphins owner Stephen Ross allegedly received as an offer for his franchise. According to USA Today via Pro Football Talk, a $10 billion offer was made for the team.

The $10 billion deal included Hard Rock Stadium and the F1 Miami Race. The offer was denied, leading some to believe that more money would be required for Stephen Ross to change his mind about keeping the stadium in his family, according to ESPN via Pro Football Talk.

A team is worth what someone is willing to pay for it. As such, to at least one potential buyer, the Miami Dolphins are worth $10 billion. That price tag would pass the Cowboys' 2023 valuation of $9 billion to become the highest-valued team in the NFL.

According to Forbes, the Dolphins were valued at $5.7 billion at the start of the 2023 season. As such, the team's value appears to have doubled in just one season, assuming the reported offer was true.

Of course, considering team values usually only go up, one could believe that the Cowboys are worth more in May 2024 than they were in 2023. However, it is unclear if the Dallas Cowboys' valuation would match that of the Dolphins if updated in 2024.

The next-closest team to the Cowboys' 2023 valuation was the New England Patriots at $7 billion, marking a massive gap between the most and second-most expensive teams in the NFL. Would the Patriots have received a similar jump in value?

At this point, one can only wait until the 2024 valuations are released to see how things stack up across the league.

