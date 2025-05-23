While the Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers saga continues, fans and analysts alike wonder what will happen between the legendary quarterback and the iconic NFL franchise. They were linked with each other when the offseason started, and as things stand right now, there's only one path in the league for Rodgers.

Analyst Mike Florio questioned whether the Steelers had a timetable to make a final decision in their pursuit of Rodgers. During Friday's episode of Pro Football Talk, the veteran said that all this waiting could become a problem for Rodgers unless things are fixed quickly after he joins the team.

Additionally, he compared Rodgers' situation to that of ex-QB Brett Favre, who is worth $100,000,000 (per Celebrity Net Worth).

"I really wonder when the clock strikes 12 for the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers. At one point, head coach Mike Tomlin said, 'The line of demarcation is training camp,' and hey, Brett Favre didn't show up until the middle of August for the Vikings in 2009. There was a schism in the locker room between Brett Favre and Tarvaris Jackson, and all it took was one practice, and there was no schism anymore. …

"It's going to happen with Aaron Rodgers whenever he shows up. So I really wonder when the train leaves the station for the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers, and I guess we would know if the Steelers go out and make a move for a quarterback, because it can't be Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson."

The Steelers have been active during the offseason, making moves to improve their offense, adding a proven wide receiver in DK Metcalf, and trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

A potential Rodgers addition would put them in a good position to compete in a difficult AFC North division.

Steelers insider dismisses concerns about Aaron Rodgers' absence

Many are worried about Aaron Rodgers missing OTAs. The four-time NFL MVP taking more time than expected to make his decision has opened the door to speculation. Mark Kaboly, a veteran Steelers writer, brushed off the worries regarding his absence on Thursday.

"Absolutely not," Kaboly said. "It would be a surprise to me that he would show up to OTAs. I do think we will see him at minicamp on June 10."

After a failed experiment with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields under center, the Steelers are eager to bounce back and make a statement in 2025. The ball is on Rodgers' court now, as nobody knows what's going through his mind.

