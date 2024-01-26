Mike Florio compares one Andy Reid under the radar ability to Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld and Andy Reid might both have shared regular cable television programming at one point, but the two entertainment platforms could not have been more different. One program was designed to stress, thrill, and anger while the other was made to elicit laughter.

However, despite coming from two different frames of mind, Mike Florio has revealed one talent both the Chiefs head coach and Jerry Seinfeld share. Basically, they both have great fine penmanship, based on a conversation between Peter King and Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk on Friday. Here's how King described Reid's writing:

"[00:01:30] At one point he took out a a notebook... He said, 'I wrote in my journal today about this game.' He basically wrote about what he thought was going to happen in this game. ... This [penmanship] in red rollerball was absolutely beautiful. Cursive, thoughtful, time-consuming, small writing, but page after page."

Florio responded, referring to Jerry Seinfeld:

"[00:04:10] The most important takeaway I have for what you just told me when you were talking about the beautiful penmanship of Andy Reid, you reminded me of Uncle Leo praising the penmanship of a young Jerry Seinfeld. Once upon a time, he had great penmanship. [00:04:23]"

Speculation grows about Andy Reid's retirement

As the Kansas City Chiefs embark on what is either the last or penultimate trip of the season, rumors have surrounded the head coach. With Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick no longer coaching at the time of writing, Reid is the oldest coach in the league.

As such, if there was one head coach to retire first, one would place Reid at the top of the line. However, because he's at the peak of his game after decades in the league, leaving at the top would be a surprising decision to many.

If winning is his indicator of choosing when to retire, one might want to turn their attention to Travis Kelce.

Kelce, 34, is the biggest star on the team not named Patrick Mahomes. He's served as the glue that has kept the offense together, but he's shown signs of slowing down. The tight end failed to reach 1,000 yards this season for the first time since Peyton Manning was in the league.

Health has been more of an issue this season as well for the Ironman. If Kelce slips further and the Kansas City Chiefs offense takes a step back, it endangers the ability of the team to keep their AFC Championship streak alive.

If Patrick Mahomes can't get within a stone's throw of the Big Game, it poses a question to Andy Reid about what the reason would be to continue to prioritize work over family. In a month, all of the questions surrounding Reid likely will have been answered but until then, speculation continues to run rampant.