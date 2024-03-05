Mike Florio contrasts Jason Kelce’s “authenticity” to Russell Wilson’s “fugazi” routine

NFL analyst Mike Florio believes there is a stark difference between Jason Kelce and Russell Wilson.

Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday while Wilson, a quarterback, is set to be cut by the Denver Broncos, according to reports on Monday.

Kelce has been praised by most people in the NFL for the way he handles himself, and Florio says that is the big difference between him and Russell Wilson.

"It's a serendipitous contrast between Jason Kelce, who is completely and totally authentic, and Russell Wilson, whose reputation over the years has morphed into one of no authenticity," Florio said on "Pro Football Talk."

"Everything is manicured. Everything is scripted. Everything is more than a little fugazi of what he presents to the world versus who he is in his own body, in his own mind, in his own heart."

Several reports have come out about the way Wilson handles himself on and off the football field.

Wilson was acquired by the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Denver landed Wilson and a fourth-round pick for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

The quarterback ended up signing a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Broncos in September. However, after just two seasons, Denver reportedly plans to cut Wilson.

Jason Kelce announces retirement from the NFL

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Kelce, who spent his entire 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, was emotional in making his announcement.

"I've been asked many times why did I choose football – what drew me to the game – and I never have an answer that gets it right," Kelce said, via ESPN. "The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song ... your favorite book. It's what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.

"Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt. There was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic and then get told, 'Good job.' I love football."

Jason Kelce was drafted in the sixth round in 2011 by the Philadelphia Eagles.