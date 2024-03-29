Mike Florio expresses "no faith" in Aaron Rodgers' Jets, warns season could be derailed without draft reinforcements

Aaron Rodgers alone used to sell a nine-win season to NFL analysts. In 2024, it's going to take a full team effort by the Jets front office. At least, that's what NFL analyst Mike Florio seemed to indicate on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk".

Speaking on the program, the analyst went over a series of predictions surrounding teams in the league, preempting his analysis with the sense that the NFL Draft could change quite a few things for teams.

"You could get lucky, or it could all blow up in your face based upon what a team does or doesn't do in the draft," Florio said. [00:00:36] [11.9]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still, the analyst expressed a dark picture for the Jets' still-distant season:

Mike Florio: "[00:02:06] The Jets are a mess. I have no faith in them going over nine and a half. ‘Oh, Aaron Rodgers is going to be back.’ For more than four snaps? I'm taking the under on the Jets. [00:02:17]" [10.6] PFT

Aaron Rodgers hopes for nowhere but up after hitting rock bottom

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

When it comes to a professional athlete's outlook for a season, their worst fears are having a stat line like Aaron Rodgers had in 2023. The quarterback lasted just four plays and finished his year with zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, zero yards and zero completions.

Somehow, the quarterback earned a passer rating above zero at 39.6, but his brief performance was just a massive acceleration to the bottom of an already long trend downward.

In 2020, No. 12 for the Green Bay Packers tossed a rocking 48 touchdowns and five interceptions, netting a 121.5 passer rating. Then, in 2021, his totals slipped across the board. At the end of the year, he threw for 37 touchdowns and four interceptions, earning a 111.9 passer rating.

In 2022, his final year with the Packers, his numbers dipped once again to 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 91.1 passer rating. With 2023 essentially needing a mulligan, the former quarterback of the Green Bay Packers only needs to complete one pass to technically put himself on the uptrend.

That said, expectations are infinitely higher than that among New York Jets fans, players and coaches. With the quarterback now on the wrong side of 40, the team suddenly may only have one realistic shot at delivering a season fans will never forget for the right reasons.

Will Aaron Rodgers get one last run in the sun?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.