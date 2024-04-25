Mike Florio floats Daniel Jones trade as potential fallout from 2024 NFL draft

Daniel Jones entered April as a member of the New York Giants. Could he leave the month as a member of a new team? That's what Mike Florio pondered openly on Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk."

Florio: [00:03:26] "Could they trade him? Could that be the end result of this? Daniel Jones to the Patriots, is that part of this package? ... Do they trade him to the Vikings? I mean the Vikings saw what he could do in a playoff game. They see what he can do when he's healthy. He's basically Kirk Cousins who can run." [00:03:53][13.5] PFT

In other words, the Minnesota Vikings at least used to like the Kirk Cousins mold. If they wanted Jones to fit that hole, there's potential for a deal there. Of course, some will wonder what Florio meant by comparing Jones to Cousins.

Comparing Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones

Kirk Cousins at Super Bowl LVIII - Previews

The clearest connection between the two is that both players need a bevy of things around them to win football games at a steady clip and both have a similar playoff ceiling. Neither quarterback has been to the conference championship level.

However, aside from that, many would argue that this is where the similarities end. Kirk Cousins is largely a pocket quarterback. Daniel Jones is a rushing quarterback first and a throwing quarterback second.

In 2024, Kirk Cousins threw for 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in arguably his worst season since 2014. In 2023, his winningest season, Daniel Jones threw for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Of course, Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins also have one large comparison area. Both quarterbacks are coming off years ruined by injury with one year before that serving as their winningest season.

New England Patriots weigh options ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Jerod Mayo at New England Patriots Introduce Jerod Mayo as Head Coach

Mike Florio's trade idea concerning Jones wasn't limited to the Vikings. The New England Patriots were also named as a potential landing spot. The biggest question is why the team would consider losing out on a quarterback that could be had at third overall in favor of a veteran coming off a down season like Jones.

One explanation would be that the team believes there are not any quality prospects worth spending their top draft capital on. Another explanation would be that the team believes it is in such desperate need to fill a bevy of holes that trading down for additional players would be worth the price of waiting for a quarterback in the future.

Will Daniel Jones finish April with the New York Giants?

