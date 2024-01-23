Mike Florio floats possibility of Jason Kelce morphing into the next John Madden in rumored Tom Brady-like career move

Jason Kelce might have played his final NFL game and while the center might be taking things one day at a time, NFL analyst Mike Florio turned expectations up to 11. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, the analyst went ahead and floated him as a candidate who could become the best commentator in the sport in the post-John Madden era.

"[00:03:31] Could Jason Kelce develop into a character like that? John Madden was so smart. He was able to take his understanding of the game and instantly boil it into soundbites that the average person who doesn't know anything about the intricacies of football could understand, and it made the game feel more inclusive, not alienating. [00:04:04]"

Earlier in Florio's comments, he named Thursday Night Football as a potential landing spot for the center. He reasoned that Kelce's sudden appearance on the program earlier this season was a de facto audition to be a full-time team member alongside Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

Such a move to the broadcasting booth would follow in Tom Brady's still-fresh footsteps as the Buccaneers quarterback is expected to be calling games for FOX in 2024. Of course, for the center to follow in Brady's exact footsteps, Kelce would need to take a year off from the game after retiring and promptly unretiring for one last farewell tour.

Jason Kelce turns heads at Chiefs-Bills showdown

Jason Kelce at Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

While his employment status could be remembered as the topic of the month, one noteworthy moment took place off the gridiron. Kelce was present at the Chiefs-Bills throwdown in the Divisional Round over the weekend, and while Buffalo Bills fans were throwing snowballs, Kelce was throwing down beers.

At one point, he jumped out of the suite onto the stands below. One image burned into the minds of fans from the game was that of Jason Kelce shirtless and howling after a big Chiefs play.

If one thing is for sure, the New Heights podcast regular co-host has plenty of experience that he can draw on in preparation for a television career.

