Mike Florio floats possibility of Jon Gruden's return to NFL with one NFC franchise

The New Orleans Saints are the one franchise still solidifying their coaching search in the National Football League and there are a few options with experience. One person who is still unhired is former Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden.

While he has not interviewed for the New Orleans Saints coaching position, he could be named the offensive coordinator to whichever coach is hired.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio floated the idea of Jon Gruden being named the offensive coordinator for one simple reason: his relationship with expected starting quarterback Derek Carr as he was the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders while Carr was under center.

It will be interesting to see if his ability as well as the connection to Derek Carr will be good enough to land him back in the NFL as an offensive coordinator, if he even wants that job to begin with.

Jon Gruden spent 15 years as a head coach in the NFL with a 122-116 career record. Before his coaching tenure began, he was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who are some candidates for the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator position?

The New Orleans Saints are in an interesting position as the only opening left in the league with some intriguing offensive coordinator candidates, being under the impression that Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will take the head coaching job.

If the team wants to promote from within the franchise, quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry could be the man to go with as he has been with the team as a coach since 2016. However, the name that makes a lot of sense is outside the organization.

Klint Kubiak is the San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator and has experience calling plays. He was also an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. With the bloodline of longtime coach Gary Kubiak and being part of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, he checks the boxes to be the Saints' next potential offensive coordinator.

