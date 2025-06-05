Mike Florio highlights Aaron Rodgers' goal with Steelers after disastrous Jets stint

The Aaron Rodgers saga is finally over. According to multiple reports, the veteran quarterback will travel to Pittsburgh to sign his new contract with the franchise on Friday. The plan is for him to sign a one-year deal. Details haven't been released yet.
Rodgers chose an interesting moment to sign with the team. After Pittsburgh concluded its OTAs, a part of the offseason that the quarterback notoriously hates, he decided to inform the franchise of his wish to sign the contract; the mandatory minicamp next week will be his first time with the Steelers.
The quarterback signing took a long time to be confirmed, but it's nothing short of expected. NFL reporter Mike Florio, who works for NBC Sports, highlighted the goals for both sides involved in the signing:
For Rodgers, the goal is to have a better end to his career than a two-year disaster with the Jets. For the Steelers, the goal is to win a playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade.
Head coach Mike Tomlin is said to have a big impact on the signing, making a hard push to sign the quarterback. Rodgers' admiration for Tomlin has been public for a few years, and the duo will hope to break Pittsburgh's playoff win drought.
Why did Aaron Rodgers wait so long to sign with the Steelers?
The quarterback had said that he was unsure whether he wanted to commit to another season with a few personal problems in his life. He did so when talking publicly with his friend, former NFL punter Pat McAfee:
"I'll set it all straight. From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made... and people in my inner circle battling difficult stuff. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing. I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility."
The Steelers did draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, using a late-round pick on former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard. However, for a team with a need for a veteran quarterback to break their playoff drought, it was always likely that he would sign.
