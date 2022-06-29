Mike Florio lays out plan on how Deshaun Watson can avoid suspension or expose NFL owners' wrongdoings

Deshaun Watson is in the final stages of the investigation into allegations of sexual assault on multiple women during personal massage therapy sessions.

The disciplinary hearing for the investigation began on Tuesday. Once the proceedings conclude, the Cleveland Browns quarterback and the NFL will know precisely how long the star signal-caller will be suspended for under the league's personal conduct policy.

However, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Watson's team will attempt to shed a negative light on the actions of several NFL owners and the fact that they were not disciplined for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Here's what Florio had to say about the matter on Pro Football Talk PM:

"What I think is the strongest defense on behalf of Deshaun Watson is not rooted in whether or not he did anything wrong. It's based on the argument that the personal conduct policy, by its terms, says that owners are held to a higher standard. And as we've reported, and as others have confirmed, the NFLPA is going to focus on Dan Snyder, the owner of the Commanders; Robert Kraft, the owner of the Patriots; and Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, whether to what extent they were investigated or disciplined for potential personal conduct policy violations of their own."

Will Deshaun Watson miss the entire 2022 NFL season?

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

According to Florio, the case for the Browns quarterback will be based around some of the most powerful names in football: Daniel Snyder, Jerry Jones, and Robert Kraft, owners of the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots, respectively.

The legal team for the former Clemson University star will try to show that the league has turned a blind eye to the actions of the NFL's most powerful owners. It will hope that the league will reduce, or perhaps even eliminate, the number of games the Browns signal-caller will miss in 2022.

Although each case is different, there have been previous examples in the league where players have been suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy without being arrested or charged with a crime.

A federal grand jury declined to indict the former Houston Texans quarterback on criminal charges of sexual assault.

However, the NFL will review whether or not he violated what they considered a certain standard to be withheld as a member of the league.

Last week, Watson settled with 20 of the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him for sexual assault.

