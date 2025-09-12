Mike Florio makes bold case for potential Tyreek Hill trade to Chiefs amid Dolphins chaos

Tyreek Hill made some interesting comments about the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. The wideout said he wanted a trade away from the franchise before apologizing for his comments.

Although Hill is still a Miami player, some rumors have linked the receiver to return to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Thursday, NFL analyst Mike Florio appeared to make a case for Hill's potential return to Kansas City.

"I have been saying, Rich (Eisen), for several weeks now that I think Tyreek Hill could be this year's Davante Adams, where, when it became obvious last year, it wasn't in the cards for the Raiders," Florio said on the "Rick Eisen Show." "Next thing you know, he goes to the Jets for the Aaron Rodgers reunion. The Raiders weren't going to keep him for 2025. Let's get value for him, and they got a third-round pick.

"I don't think Hill will be a Dolphin next year based on his contract and just the overall situation. So, why not trade him if things continue to go off the rails, and based on Week 1, it's clearly off the rails for the Miami Dolphins."

The Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round in 2016. He spent six years with them and helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins in March 2022. He is currently in his fourth year with Miami.

NFL opens a review of the latest domestic violence allegations against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: Imagn

Earlier this week, it was reported that the NFL opened a personal conduct policy review for Tyreek Hill after his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, accused the wideout of domestic violence. Per reports, Vaccaro has claimed that the Dolphins WR was violent toward her on eight separate occasions during their 17-month marriage.

Hill has denied the allegations.

Hill recorded 40 yards on four receptions in Miami's 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. However, it remains to be seen if Hill will play in the Dolphins' Week 2 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday amid the NFL's investigation.

