Mike Florio names big Chiefs star expected to be playing with Patrick Mahomes for last time (Exclusive)

Patrick Mahomes' legacy might have gotten to new heights in the last couple of weeks, but his roster might not remain equally as impressive heading into 2024. Speaking in comments made exclusively to Sportskeeda at the 2024 Super Bowl Radio Row on Tuesday, NFL analyst Mike Florio had a simple answer to which Chiefs player is most likely not to be on the squad next season.

"Chris Jones. His contract expired, and I don't think they'll be able to pay him."

Jones, of course, kicked off the year with a contract dispute with the franchise. Both sides came to an agreement, but the solution was a temporary one. Jones was given a one-year deal that was set to expire at the end of the season. With the Super Bowl now in reach, win or lose, the pass rusher could be donning the Chiefs' shoulder pads for the last time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2024, Chris Jones will be entering the feared age 30 season. Once players hit 30 years, their production tends to decline. However, players often feel themselves to be at the peak of their powers, and as such, their salary demands either tread water or increase.

At the same time, teams tend not to value the players quite the same, leading to plenty of friction in many cases. Some players manage to be productive enough and savvy enough in negotiations to get deals that take them into their early 30s. However, some players get stuck with an expiring contract at 30, leaving themselves in a difficult position.

Patrick Mahomes braces for further offensive decline

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

While the team has managed to remain good enough to get to the Super Bowl, there's no guarantee that the pattern will continue. If Jones leaves, that will put pressure back on the offense to make up the difference. Without Jones, it will put more pressure on Patrick Mahomes, an aging Travis Kelce and Andy Reid who is now the oldest head coach in the NFL.

Kelce is coming off his lowest offensive production in terms of receiving yards since Peyton Manning was in the league. Mahomes, meanwhile, is coming off a regular season that saw him throw for the most interceptions of his career as well as the second-fewest touchdowns in a starting season.

While the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a chance to add another Super Bowl win to his resume, he also can add another loss, which would drop his record in the game to 2-2.

Will Patrick Mahomes avoid falling to .500 in Super Bowl performances?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Sportskeeda.