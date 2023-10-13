Patrick Mahomes isn't having the best season of his career so far. Due to the Kansas City Chiefs' lack of wide receivers, the quarterback isn't putting up impressive numbers, even though they're 4-1 and well on course to another division title.

With the Chiefs being a perennial contender under Mahomes' leadership, they need to bolster their receiving group before the trade deadline in order to prepare for another playoff push. Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio highlighted three possible names who might be up for a trade in the upcoming weeks:

It's going to be difficult. Somebody's going to have to step up, or they have to get somebody else. And the trade deadline is coming up in two weeks. In five days, Mecole Hardman is available. The Jets have regarded him as the odd man out - they're reportedly looking to move him. I don't know if the Chiefs would bring him back, but he at least has familiarity with the team, with the coaching staff, with the offense, with the playbook. It's an easier plug-and-play. Then you start looking around - who else is out there that you could maybe swing a trade for? Would Davante Adams want out in Las Vegas? If they lose the next three games, would the Raiders ever even consider trading him to the Chiefs? I think it would have to be a king's ransom for it to even begin to be a conversation. Mike Evans, is he going to be available in Tampa?

Chiefs wide receiver depth chart: Who's Patrick Mahomes throwing to?

At this point, Patrick Mahomes has to be concerned with the number of weapons at his disposal. When your starters are Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney, you'll have a problem producing a consistent passing offense. Being a contender, this could represent a major problem in the playoffs.

A trade for Mecole Hardman could be an option, but he's not going to fix anything. Mike Evans is unlikely to be available with the 3-1 start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Raiders probably aren't going to trade Davante Adams to a divisional rival.

In short, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a problem.