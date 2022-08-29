"Bit of payback" - Mike Florio explains why several NFL owners pushed for Deshaun Watson to not be suspended for entirety of 2022 season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given an 11-game suspension, along with a five-million-dollar fine after the NFL appealed his initial six-game suspension.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has stated that several owners around the NFL wanted the Browns quarterback to play this season as a form of payback for Cleveland:

“Some owners apparently spoke privately about not wanting Watson to be suspended for a full year, in what would be a bit of payback to the Browns for paying so much guaranteed money to Deshaun Watson.”

As a result of the 11-game suspension this season, it will count toward the quarterback’s contract, making him a free agent after the 2026 season while moving his salary to $46 million next year.

When Cleveland's signal-caller returns, there will only be six games left this season.

For the Browns, it makes it tough to take in significant value from their quarterback in the first year of his five-year deal.

After the Browns traded for Watson, they gave him a five-year, fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract. The contract did not sit well with many people, including Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

Currently, Bisciotti now has to plot a course, thanks to the deal when attempting to sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension. While at the league meetings this March, Bisciotti shared his reaction to the Browns quarterback and the contract, saying:

"I'm trying to answer that when I had a reaction to it. And it's like, 'Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract. I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others."

Why the Browns would have preferred Watson getting a year-long suspension

For Cleveland, a strong argument could be presented that it would have been ideal to their franchise quarterback to miss the entire 2022 season. This would have fully suspended his contract, driving his contract back by a full year and keeping him under contract through the 2027 season.

In addition, it would have cut his salary next year from $46 million to the veteran league minimum for a player with his level of experience, which is at $1.035 million.

However, Browns fans will get their chance to see him play as they face his former team, the Houston Texans, upon the conclusion of his suspension in Week 13.

