Mike Florio plauds Joe Burrow for avoiding Brett Favre’s route amid Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson’s negotiation struggles

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is trying to keep this offseason as drama-free as he can. With receiver Tee Higgins wanting a trade and defensive star Trey Hendrickson wanting a new bumper contract, the Bengals have some decisions to make over the coming months.

When Burrow was asked about the status of both at a press conference, he put his support fully behind the pair and stated that he hopes both remain in Cincinnati in 2024.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio loved the way Burrow dealt with the situation and praised him for not acting like Brett Favre did years ago when one of his teammates was asking for a new contract.

Florio said on NFL on NBC:

"I remember 2007-ish when Javon Walker was with the Packers, and he was holding out, and Brett Favre made some comments like, "Well he better remember who throws him the football." It's like hey Brett, sit down and shut up. You got paid, let him get paid.

"That is the absolute right way to handle what Joe Burrow did. Do not say anything other than I fully support the effort of my teammate to get what he believes he deserves."

So Joe Burrow, rightfully so, is in his teammates' corner as they look to get new contracts with the Bengals.

It remains to be seen how the franchise will try and get both deals done this offseason with the looming extension of Ja'Marr Chase to come.

Joe Burrow needs all his weapons to dethrone Patrick Mahomes

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the NFL's dominant force since Mahomes took over the starting role from Alex Smith. But Joe Burrow has proved on several occasions that he can go toe-to-toe with Mahomes.

But he needs all his weapons to do so.

Burrow has Chase and Tyler Boyd as his primary receiving options, but also having Higgins, who was the Bengals' third-best receiver last season, could be a huge deal, especially if Burrow can remain healthy for the entire season.

With Chase, Boyd, and Higgins, Cincinnati has the weapons to trouble Mahomes and the Chiefs, but take out one of those weapons and the task gets harder.

Defensively, you could make the case that Hendrickson is the team's best player, as he led the team in sacks (17.5), tackles for loss (16), and quarterback hits (25). He also forced three fumbles as well.

That kind of production isn't easily replaced and with Hendrickson wanting a new contract, perhaps he will be a higher priority than Higgins.

Either way, Joe Burrow needs these two situations to sort themselves out, as offseason distractions don't help a team that is gunning for the Super Bowl.

