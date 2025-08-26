Mike Florio predicts Deshaun Watson headache for Browns after Kenny Pickett trade to Raiders

The Cleveland Browns won't have Deshaun Watson for the start of their 2025 season since the quarterback is still recovering from an Achilles injury. However, analyst Mike Florio believes that the Browns may have a problem when Watson returns from his injury.

On Monday, the Browns traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick. This meant that Cleveland will head into the upcoming season with three quarterbacks. The Browns announced they will start veteran Joe Flacco, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will compete for the backup spot.

In a column on NBCSports on Monday, Florio wrote that when Watson recovers from his injury, he will want to return to the Browns' active roster for the 2025 season. The analyst also explained that if Cleveland does not want to keep four QBs on its roster, Watson might request to be released.

Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns in March 2022. However, he has played in just 19 games for the franchise across three years.

Per reports, Watson still has two years remaining on his deal with the Browns. Cleveland owes him $46 million in each of the next two seasons.

Deshaun Watson is mentoring Shedeur Sanders ahead of rookie season with Browns

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson - Source: Imagn

Although Deshaun Watson is still recovering from his Achilles injury, the quarterback is taking on a mentor's role on the team to help the rookies. In June, it was reported that Watson took Shedeur Sanders under his wing to help the former Colorado QB adapt to the pro league.

The Browns drafted Sanders with the No. 144 pick this year. He was the second QB they took, after selecting Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick.

Although Flacco will start for the Browns when they open their 2025 regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7, Gabriel and Sanders might need to be ready to take reps if the veteran suffers an injury or fails to deliver at the top level.

