Mike Florio predicts former Chiefs QB would win Browns starting quarterback job over Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback who was picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite earning that distinction, the quarterback was shipped away from the Steelers who drafted him, after the 2023 season. He then lasted just one year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now a member of the Cleveland Browns, Pickett is looking to get back into the starting role for a franchise. However, with the Browns rumored to be interested in Carson Wentz, Pickett could have some competition. The competition would be too much, according to NFL analyst Mike Florio. Speaking on the March 21 edition of Pro Football Talk, he explained why Pickett could again be QB2.

"I think that Wentz would beat (Pickett) out," Florio said. "I think Pickett was just a cheap insurance policy. They were out on Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They were able to move him and bring in Kenny Pickett, and he'll be there to compete."

The analyst also spoke about why the team couldn't spend big money on a QB:

"I think Carson Wentz will be the one that they bring in to ultimately win the job at a time when they need cheap quarterbacks because they've got so much money and cap space still tied up in that albatross of a Deshaun Watson contract—the single worst transaction in NFL history. And that is not an exaggeration."

Carson Wentz has thrown for at least 27 touchdowns and fewer than eight interceptions three times in his career. Pickett, meanwhile, has thrown for 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his entire career so far.

Kenny Pickett could face even tougher competition if Browns sign Russell Wilson

Kenny Pickett during Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Kenny Pickett would have his hands full with Carson Wentz but another rumored name who could make the competition for the starting QB spot even more intense is Russell Wilson. Wilson succeeded Pickett with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is reportedly set to have interest in signing with the Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns are also reported to be interested in signing him. As such, if Wilson joins the team, history dictates that he would probably get the starting QB role. If Wilson doesn't join the team, it could be Carson Wentz who gets the nod according to Cabot's report.

Put simply, while Pickett was picked up first, he might not be the first choice come Week 1. It is unclear what the plan for whichever quarterback the time signs would be once Deshaun Watson returns.

