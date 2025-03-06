Mike Florio characterized all the noise surrounding Shedeur Sanders as just that and laid out his reasons why he thought that the quarterback is getting unfairly targeted. Writing for Pro Football Talk, he said that one player is targeted with such stories regularly during the NFL Draft. He wrote,

"Every so often, a prospect entering the NFL gets more analyzed, scrutinized, and criticized than all others, combined. Early indications suggest that former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be that guy in 2025."

He acknowledged that reports have suggested that Shedeur Sanders is brash but said that they always seem to come from anonymous sources. Scarcely hiding his disdain about whether he thought them to be reliable or not, he also said that a quarterback being arrogant is hardly news, given they are supposed to lead the offense from the moment they are drafted. Mike Florio continued,

"The post-Combine noise has gotten loud. Most of it has come from scattered reports based on the opinions of the always-reliable “anonymous evaluators.” He supposedly rubbed some the wrong way by coming across as “arrogant” and “brash.” (OH NO! An NFL quarterback can never succeed as a leader of the team and the primary source of its on-field confidence if he’s arrogant and/or brash.)"

Mike Florio gave another reason why so many negative stories might be coming out now. He postulated that some general managers, who are part of teams who are not picking right at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, might want the quarterback's stock to fall so that they might nab him. The analyst elaborated,

"There will surely be other negatives. In many respects, whispers knocking a prospect come from people with teams who would love to see the player slide down the board, so that they’ll have a chance to draft him. Some in the media are already suggesting that Shedeur Sanders might slip all the way out of round one."

Mike Florio agrees with Peter King about Shedeur Sanders possibly avoiding a dysfunctional team

Mike Florio further argued that all this hoopla around Shedeur Sanders could mean that the quarterback could avoid a dysfunctional team. NFL reporter Peter King said as much when he said that the player's posture, along with his father and NFL legend Deion Sanders, could indicate that they do not want him joining a team like the Cleveland Browns, who have a poor reputation in developing quarterbacks.

The 2025 NFL Draft is more than a month away but it looks like Prime Time's son will be the focus leading up to it.

