Mike Florio predicts Tom Brady-like move for Jason Kelce as retirement rumors reach fever pitch

As Tom Brady may or may not already know, rumors about Jason Kelce's retirement are running rampant, signaling an end for the Eagles center. If that is indeed the case, Mike Florio has made a career move prediction for the center.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Florio predicted Kelce would join Amazon's Thursday Night Football as a color commentator. Here's how he put it in Tuesday's comments:

"[00:00:21] I have a feeling and I know nothing in this regard, but he made that visit to the Amazon booth this past year. I will not be surprised if they wedge him into the booth."

Florio continued, claiming that the move would make Al Michaels "happy":

"It's going to take a big shoehorn to wedge him in there with Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels. And it's going to invigorate Al. It was as happy as he has been all year when Jason Kelce was there. [00:00:40]"

If the rumors prove true, Kelce leaves behind a career with the Philadelphia Eagles dating back to 2011. In his time with the team, he reached the Super Bowl twice and won the Big Game once. Kelce was an all-pro or a pro bowler in every season between 2016 and 2023.

Tom Brady FOX deal update: Will GOAT QB commentate games in 2024?

Jason Kelce joining the broadcast booth would echo the same move expected from another newly retired and oft-celebrated star. Tom Brady has officially missed his first full regular season since joining the NFL nearly two and a half decades ago. He also stands mere weeks from missing the entire postseason as well.

With all chances of a return to football dashed, the next appearance of Tom Brady near a live-action gridiron is expected to be with FOX.

According to statements made on his "Let's Go! podcast" earlier this month, per Pro Football Talk, the plan for a 2024 broadcasting debut appears as strong as stone.

“I’ve got a big broadcasting job that’s going to start in September. I’m already working hard on trying to make sure I’m ready for that opportunity."

When Tom Brady joins the FOX team in 2024, about 18 months will have passed since his last snap with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2023. In his final game, Brady completed 35 of 66 pass attempts for 351 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. The team lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys.

This year, Brady's former team found themselves in the Wild Card round again but won the contest over Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles by 32-9.

With the win, the Buccaneers have a case to make that they improved without having the most accomplished quarterback of all time.

