Mike Florio presses Miami Dolphins to find their own Brock Purdy

As Miami Dolphins fans know, Brock Purdy lost the Super Bowl and has seen doubt from analysts and general managers for quite some time. However, a group of analysts have been pulling for teams to find their version of him.

That list grew on Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," as Mike Florio pressed the Dolphins to consider a potential alternative for Tua Tagovailoa.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's no long-term deal with Tua yet he wants one. This is the final up-or-out year for Tua Tagovailoa. If it doesn't work, where do you go next year? Where do you pivot? Do you just get a free agent, or do you have somebody you've been developing other than Skylar Thompson? [03:30 onwards]

The Dolphins went 11-6 in 2023, losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the coldest games since 2000 if not NFL history.

Miami Dolphins stumble in massive five-year circle

Tua Tagovailoa at Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

Of course, Dolphins fans still remember what the team went through just to get the former Alabama quarterback. Before the quarterback's arrival, the team had Ryan Tannehill, who was serviceable but had trouble staying healthy. Under Tannehill, the team's ceiling was the Wild Card round. Rather than shrug their shoulders and settle with him for the next decade, they elected to move on from the quarterback.

Following that, they suffered through a couple of years of transition. The first year was the necessary lost season to acquire a chance to get the quarterback. Then, fans waited through a year of rookie growing pains and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Following that, they saw a year of promise but no deep playoff run.

In 2022, the Miami Dolphins hit a wall as Tagovailoa missed time in the latter part of the year. Then, in 2023, with a healthy Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill playing at the peak of his powers, the team once again hit a wall in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

In other words, many would argue that after half a decade, after all of the pain and work the franchise went through, the team has essentially gone in a giant circle akin to Theon Greyjoy attempting to escape Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.