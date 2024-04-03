Mike Florio pushes Ravens to add potential plan B for Lamar Jackson in 2024 NFL Draft

Lamar Jackson has signed a contract with the Ravens that will keep him on the team through the 2027 season. However, NFL analyst Mike Florio suggested that the team should consider investing in a new quarterback. On "Pro Football Talk," Florio argues that Jackson's injury history and increasing age should influence the team's decision.

Florio claimed that Jackson's style of play is seemingly guaranteed to sideline him in the future and the team's current backup, Josh Johnson, is not up to snuff. Tyler Huntley is no longer on the squad, so there's a need to find a successor to Huntley behind Jackson in 2024.

"At some point, you got to develop somebody who can be your understudy to Lamar Jackson, because even though he was healthy all of last year, we've seen the history he plays with a physicality that can cause injuries," Florio said.

"27 now, I want to use one of those nine picks on a developmental quarterback. That is my safety net, my insurance policy for Lamar Jackson, because I'm not comfortable with that being Josh Johnson. [00:01:52]" [43.9] PFT.

The analyst calculated that with nine picks in the NFL Draft this year, the team can afford to use one on a developmental quarterback to at least compete with Josh Johnson.

Of course, choosing the player to draft would be a tightrope walk for the Ravens. They would need to find someone high in the draft but someone who won't cause a media stir.

That said, playing under his current contract, one may argue it would take a top three-round pick to find a player that could potentially unsettle Jackson and it would also need to be a commonly respected name in the draft as well.

Lamar Jackson is scouting with the 2024 NFL Draft approaching

Lamar Jackson at AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens QB might not have games to play for another four months, but his duties have not completely evaporated. According to ESPN via Sports Illustrated, the quarterback is participating in looking at players that the team should draft alongside John Harbaugh.

"He and I agree on a few guys. We haven't disagreed on anybody yet. We're sharing our vision together," Harbaugh said.

Lamar Jackson completed a career-high 67.2% of his passes in 2023, totaling 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions through the air. On the ground, he rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns.

