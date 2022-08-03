Mike Florio questions NFL's timing after Deshaun Watson and Stephen Ross suspension news

After a long and detailed investigation by the NFL, Deshaun Watson has finally been given a six-game suspension for his off-the-field conduct. Though criminal charges were dropped, the former Houston Texans quarterback was facing civil suits from twenty-four women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

Tuesday: Stephen Ross is suspended six games by Roger Goodell.

Coincidence? There are no coincidences. Monday: Deshaun Watson is suspended six games by Judge Robinson.Tuesday: Stephen Ross is suspended six games by Roger Goodell.Coincidence? There are no coincidences. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckep Monday: Deshaun Watson is suspended six games by Judge Robinson.Tuesday: Stephen Ross is suspended six games by Roger Goodell.Coincidence? There are no coincidences. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckep

Just one day later, the investigation into the Miami Dolphins, which stemmed from accusations of tempering and throwing games from former head coach Brian Flores, wrapped up. The result was a six-game suspension for Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for tampering. On top of the owner’s suspension and fine, the Dolphins will also forfeit their 2023 first-round draft selection and their 2024 third-round selection.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio is convinced the timing of the punishment for Ross is more than a little coincidental. In fact, he thinks it’s a clear effort to distract the media and divert attention away from the quarterback.

"It surely isn’t a coincidence that the NFL announced a suspension of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for tampering (while somehow exonerating him for tanking) one day after Judge Sue L. Robinson ruled that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended six games for four claims of non-violent sexual assault. Not only does the Ross announcement knock the Watson case out of the headlines, but it also shows that the league can and will (sometimes) impose stiff punishment on owners."

As for Ross, the six-game suspension and $1.5 million fine hardly seems like a severe punishment. As Florio pointed out, his time away from the team will not affect the amount of money gained in ticket sales and TV revenue, which far outweighs the fine.

Watson will hope to return to a Browns team that has managed to stay afloat for the first six games

The tampering findings concerned quarterback Tom Brady, while still with the New England Patriots, and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Apparently, Ross tried to coerce the two to join the Dolphins over the course of the 2019 season.

Cleveland Browns @Browns 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 https://t.co/R0fbELO9H2

Watson, now with the Cleveland Browns, will most likely serve the six-game suspension served by Judge Sue L. Robinson. In the meantime, backup Jacobi Brissett will fill in, leaving the offense in more than capable hands before the former Houston Texan's return. This will be Brisset's fourth team in the NFL and Cleveland is hoping he can build some momentum while the All-Pro is out.

Meanwhile, he will return to a Browns team that is loaded with weapons on offense and has a top-rated defense. If Brissett can manage to get two or three wins under his belt while Watson is gone, the Browns could still be in good shape.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far