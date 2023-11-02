Mike Florio questions if Tom Brady was involved in Raiders owner Mark Davis' decision to clean house

Tom Brady isn't an official minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders just yet, but Mike Florio doesn't believe that's enough of a reason to keep him in the dark.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Florio floated the possibility that McDaniels' former quarterback may have been consulted before firing the head coach. Here's how Florio put it:

"[00:03:17] I'd love to know what Tom Brady's involvement was in any of this. He's already got that relationship with Mark Davis through his involvement in the Las Vegas Aces two-time WNBA champions."

He continued, surmising that a friendship and collaboration still exists between the two:

"There's a friendship there. There's a collaboration there. I'd love to know, was a call made to Tom Brady? Did he know what was going on? Did he give a thumbs up or thumbs down to the termination of a guy that he has a very close working relationship with and has had a lot of success with? [00:04:02]"

Countdown to Tom Brady's television debut continues

Brady at Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

There aren't many lines of work that set a date two years in advance for a start of employment. However, when FOX inked Tom Brady to his first job following football, that's essentially what happened. At the time, it was unclear how much longer the quarterback would play, but FOX decided that whenever Brady decided to hang it up, it would be his decision.

Some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans believed the quarterback could potentially stick around until he was 50. With such an unprecedented level of success in his 40s, it seemed that his end might never come. However, it turned out that 2022 was indeed his final year.

Still, FOX afforded him a full season off following his retirement. Now, that season is edging on the second half, starting the countdown to not only the end of the season but to the start of the 2024 league year.

At this point, FOX and Brady could be doing the same in a calendar sense, as the new year is now less than two months away.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.