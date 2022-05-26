"A fairly hot commodity" - Mike Florio believes Raiders have an added incentive to sign Colin Kaepernick

The Las Vegas Raiders could have an additional incentive to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to NBC Sports NFL analyst Mike Florio. Florio tweeted that a possible motivation to sign Kaepernick is that a number seven Las Vegas jersey with the quarterback’s nameplate on the back would be a fairly hot commodity:

“Here’s one thing I think we can all agree on: A Raiders jersey with number 7 on the front and back and Kaepernick on the nameplate would become a fairly hot commodity.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Here’s one thing I think we can all agree on: A Raiders jersey with number 7 on the front and back and Kaepernick on the name plate would become a fairly hot commodity. Here’s one thing I think we can all agree on: A Raiders jersey with number 7 on the front and back and Kaepernick on the name plate would become a fairly hot commodity.

The former second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback hasn't played in the NFL in over five years.

He visited with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent back in 2017, and recently participated in throwing the football in front of NFL scouts during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game in April of this year.

He last played with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season, in which he took a stand against social injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem before games.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017 and remained unsigned in the subsequent offseason. He has held tryouts all over to get a second chance in the NFL but as of yet no one has offered him a deal.

Will the Raiders Give Kaepernick a Second Chance?

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (l) and QB Colin Kaepernick (r). Source: People Magazine

In an interview back in April, the former 49ers signal-caller stated that he understands that he’d have to return to the league as a backup and that he needs that opportunity:

"I know I have to find my way back in. So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup that's fine, but that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

He played in 69 games in his six seasons with the 49ers, throwing for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,300 yards on 375 carries for 13 touchdowns.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "Getting a tryout is a victory" - NFL analyst advises Colin Kaepernick to embrace this chance dlvr.it/SR6VR9 "Getting a tryout is a victory" - NFL analyst advises Colin Kaepernick to embrace this chance dlvr.it/SR6VR9

If the Raiders do sign Kaepernick, he will be competing with quarterbacks Jared Stidham, Nick Mullens, and Chase Garbers for the backup role. Derek Carr is firmly entrenched as the Las Vegas starter under center for this upcoming season.

We’ll see if Las Vegas will give Kaepernick a second chance in the NFL.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Raiders sign Kaepernick? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell