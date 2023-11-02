Late on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels. The New England Patriots veteran had been with the team since 2022, but middling results led them to cut ties.

And NBC Sports' Mike Florio believes new part-owner Tom Brady may have played a part in it. Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show", he said:

"As Jed York said during a period of intense dysfunction with the 49ers, you can't fire the owner. And the problem is Mark Davis. The guy that's been making bad decisions over the past 12 years is going to make the next decision. Is he going to make a good decision? Probably not.

So that's what we have to factor into this and also wonder whom he's getting advice from, like how involved was Tom Brady in whispering into Mark Davis' ear as to whether he should not fire Josh McDaniels? How much will Brady be involved going forward?... I'd love to know..."

Josh McDaniels' history with Tom Brady explained

As it turns out, Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady have a long shared history.

Back in 2001, the former John Carroll wide receiver-turned-Michigan State graduate assistant was hired by the New England Patriots as a personnel assistant. There, he worked with the Michigan sophomore, who with his help led the team all the way to Super Bowl XXXVI, where they would shockingly defeat the then-St. Louis Rams to begin their dynasty.

As he added two more Super Bowl titles to his tally, McDaniels rose up the ranks, eventually becoming offensive coordinator in 2006. The following year, under his watch, the Patriots set multiple offensive records en route to a perfect regular season and dominant playoff wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Diego Chargers.

However, they shockingly lost 14-17 to the unheralded New York Giants. In 2008, Brady tore his ACL in their opening game, and despite an 11-5 record, they missed the playoffs via tiebreak. After that season, McDaniels would leave, initially for the Denver Broncos, then the St. Louis Rams.

He eventually returned in 2012, once again as OC, and would win three more Super Bowl titles with Brady before leaving in 2022.