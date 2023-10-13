Deshaun Watson and his time with the Cleveland Browns has been under the microscope since his arrival in March 2020. The team invested $230 million into the 28-year-old to be the franchise quarterback. However, Cleveland is sitting with a 2-2 record as they're on a bye in Week 5.

Watson was dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens and didn't start. Mike Florio spoke on 'Pro Football Talk' about the injury with Peter King:

"As you pointed out last night, something weird is going on here and it's playing out one press conference at the time. And the one guy we haven't heard from through any of this is Deshaun Watson.

"Love to know what he thinks about what Kevin Stefanski said when he created the impression that it was Deshaun Watson who tapped out that he was medically cleared to play ... that's the green light that every NFL player is looking for. Give me medical clearance."

Florio concluded:

"I'll go out there in any condition that I'm in. I'm going out to play. You give me medical clearance. That's the one thing that potentially holds me back. You clear me. I'm playing.

"Yeah, I'm banged up. I'm playing. We're all banged up to some extent. I'm playing. So that thing is hovering over the Browns and Stefanski, whether he intended it or not, kind of put it there."

Watson hasn't practised with Cleveland since Sept. 22, two days prior to injuring his shoulder in the win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. The three-time Pro Bowler was set to start against the Ravens but was a late scratch.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got his first NFL start instead and threw for 121 yards and three interceptions in the loss.

Will Deshaun Watson be the starting QB for the Browns in Week 6?

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has been ruled out of the Browns' Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at home. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the quarterback could be out for an extended period of time due to his injury.

P.J. Walker will be under center for the Browns against a very good 49ers defense on Sunday afternoon. Walker started eight games for the Carolina Panthers in his three seasons with the team. The saga surrounding Watson's shoulder will continue on as he'll be out for the second straight game.