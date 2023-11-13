Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs is enjoying his second win in as many weeks with a largely dominant 27-15 victory over the now 5-5 New Orleans Saints. The Vikings had the QB from the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round upgrade pick, and it might be the best trade for any team in the league since AJ Brown's explosive exit from the Tennessee Titans.

At least, that is what NBC Sports' Mike Florio indicated when he called out the Cardinals for letting Dobbs slip for almost free:

"What the f dash dash k were they thinking just handing Josh Dobbs to the Vikings plus a seventh-rounder for a sixth-rounder? He's a quarterback, and he had started every game that year."

He later called the trade one of the "dumbest" trades in recent years:

"Why would they just give this guy up? Are they so intent on stockpiling picks that they're willing to turn over a player who's clearly good for an upgrade from round seven to six? It really makes no sense. It's one of the dumbest trades of recent years. Just keep the guy around. Just keep him there. He wasn't asking to be traded."

Joshua Dobbs trade could get even better for Vikings

Joshua Dobbs at New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

In just two weeks with the Minnesota Vikings, Joshua Dobbs won more games than he did with the Arizona Cardinals all season. The wins came over the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, knocking both NFC South teams down. However, there are two reasons why one might believe that Dobbs hasn't yet peaked with the team.

Justin Jefferson has been out with a hamstring injury for about a month and could return as soon as this weekend. There was a chance for him to return in Week 10, but he was ruled out relatively late in the proceedings. As such, Jefferson could unlock the quarterback's arm even further.

In two games with the Vikings, Joshua Dobbs has thrown three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Even in his time with the Cardinals, he had not had a game where he threw for more interceptions than touchdowns.

The development of the quarterback this season has left fans stunned, as the Tennessee Volunteers product was originally signed by the Cardinals with little time to prepare for the season.

Despite two such last-second additions, Dobbs has destroyed expectations in both locations. Can he continue building a strong case to be the breakout player of the year?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.