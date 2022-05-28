"He's too cheap" - Mike Florio reckons Packers QB is stuck in Green Bay 

The Packers have been dealing with quarterback drama for the past two years, with Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status and desire to see more weapons on offense—and lack of fear of calling out his employers to get them—the most prominent headlines in Green Bay.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the other quarterback, Jordan Love, could be part of the next quarterback controversy.

Rodgers' recent extension (four-year, $200 million) keeps him in the Lambeau Field locker-room for the foreseeable future, with an average salary of $50 million over the next three years. That leaves Love out in the cold and boxed out from becoming a starter as Rodgers' time in Green Bay runs its course.

Nicole Menner @NicoleMenner #Packers Jordan Love on Aaron Rodgers' contract extension, and if this offseason has felt different from a mental standpoint (knowing he'll be backup again):

Florio sees the Packers keeping Love due to his low salary as a backup quarterback:

"They are not going to trade Jordan love. They're gonna keep him, he's too cheap. Backup quarterbacks are expensive, you get a guy on the back end of a rookie deal, it's cheap, he knows the system they need in case Rodgers gets injured and yeah, this is an opportunity. If you're not going to get to play, you may as well get the reps wherever you can."

Florio said that Love is the only person he feels terrible for in the entire Packers organization, given their recent dysfunction behind the scenes:

"So good for Jordan Love that he understands the opportunity and he's making the most of it, and it's just a shame. As I've said before, he's the only guy I feel bad for in the entire drama that's happened in Green Bay the last few years because he's the only one who didn't choose it."

Aaron Rodgers had three AFC teams in mind if the Packers ever traded him

This past offseason, Florio revealed that Aaron Rodgers had three destinations in mind if Green Bay didn't come calling with a contract extension for the 38-year-old.

According to the Pro Football Talk host, all three destinations were in the AFC, with one in the AFC West, one in the AFC South, and one in the AFC North:

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams—and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers. The destinations are believed to be exclusively in the AFC. To little surprise, the Broncos are one of them. Other viable possibilities are, we’re told, the Titans and Steelers."

Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL Broncos suspected that Aaron Rodgers was going to go back to Green Bay around the senior bowl, got confirmation on that from someone last Sunday.



Started laying the groundwork on the Russ deal post Senior Bowl. Broncos suspected that Aaron Rodgers was going to go back to Green Bay around the senior bowl, got confirmation on that from someone last Sunday. Started laying the groundwork on the Russ deal post Senior Bowl.

The Denver Broncos, given their completion of the Russell Wilson trade, were likely the frontrunners to land Rodgers before Green Bay gave in to his contract demands.

The Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly had Kenny Pickett on their radar, while the Tennessee Titans still have Ryan Tannehill, who has elevated Tennessee to previously unforeseen heights in the Derrick Henry era.

