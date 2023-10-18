Mike Florio reveals how Tom Brady turned Julio Jones into Gollum as former Falcons superstar signs with Eagles

Tom Brady and Julio Jones joined forces at the end of their careers. However, for most of their time in the league, both were viewed as enemies, especially after the events of Super Bowl 51.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio compared the wide receiver to the villain from the Lord of the Rings books and movies. Here's how he put it:

"He's got a chance to chase a ring and he had the ring in his hand. It was in his hand like Smeagle (Gollum). And it was taken away by Frodo. And thrown into the fires of Mount Doom. ... When the Falcons blew the 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51. [3:54 - 4:29]

In a way, the quarterback also robbed the wide receiver of a ring after the 28-3 blown lead in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2016 season. Tom Brady and Julio Jones played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, which ended up being No. 12's final season in the NFL.

Brady had won a ring in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but failed to repeat the feat when Jones finally was added to the squad in 2022. As such, in two different ways, the quarterback slapped the ring out of Jones' hands. Had things been just a little different, the former Falcons superstar could have had gotten two rings. Instead, he has none.

In joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones has a chance to tag along and potentially contribute to the team that was in the Super Bowl last season. Will the wide receiver finally get a ring in what many believe could be his last gasp in the NFL?

Julio Jones' stats since leaving Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones played for the Atlanta Falcons for 10 seasons. However, there's a clean break in his production before he left the team and after. Before he left, the wide receiver had only recorded one season with less than 600 yards. After leaving, he recorded two straight performances in 2021 and 2022.

The season is still young enough that with a surge of strength, it isn't mathematically impossible for him to post his best season since leaving the Falcons. That said, it's a nearly impossible one in the eyes of most if one considers the presence of DeVonta Smith, AJ Brown, and D'Andre Swift. Will fans get one last glimpse of the 34-year-old wide receiver?

