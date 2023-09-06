Mike Florio reveals how Travis Kelce’s absence could make it easier for Patrick Mahomes to win

Travis Kelce's health is the biggest storyline heading into the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Before the injury, only brave souls and Lions fans were picking against Patrick Mahomes. Now, if the tight end misses the game, some analysts are changing their predictions.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio claimed that it could net a positive for the team's offense:

"One of the realities for the Lions. They've been preparing and preparing and preparing to face Travis Kelce. So now, two days before the game, you rip up that plan and you come up with a new one. What are we going to do to defend the Chiefs without Kelce?"

He continued, explaining that now the Lions need to be ready for a completely different gameplan:

"We do have some resources freed up. What do we do with them? How do we zig when they zag away from Travis Kelce? So that adds another layer of stress."

Travis Kelce's absence sets Patrick Mahomes up worse than similar situation in 2022

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

The rhetoric being uttered by Mike Florio channels what analysts were saying about the team last year. Tyreek Hill had been traded to the Miami Dolphins and analysts were doubting the team's ability to pivot off one of the beating hearts of the offense.

In response, the team became even more explosive, rocketing past Jalen Hurts and everyone else to a Super Bowl trophy.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing similar questions about the other beating heart of the team. However, the turnaround time that Andy Reid has to make lemonade out of the situation is much less. That said, this situation was foreseeable to some who could read the writing on the wall.

Travis Kelce's age suggests that a dip in production could be forthcoming

Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

At face value, a quick glance at the tight end's stats shows no problems. In every year since 2016, he's managed to get head and shoulders above 1,000 yards each season. To many, they simply expected the object in motion to stay in motion.

However, the tight end will turn 34 next month. In terms of receivers and tight ends, that's retirement age. Even quarterbacks used to walk away from the game at that age in past eras. As such, it was only a matter of time until his frame began to see some cracks.

With such a nearly perfect resume, the injury already threatens to make 2023 his worst season since the mid-2010s. Will Travis Kelce be able to make up the difference this season?