"Kyler Murray homework clause is a colossal blunder" - Mike Florio rips into Cardinals for dragging their franchise QB through the mud

After months of speculation, the Arizona Cardinals handed quarterback Kyler Murray a massive five-year, $230.5 million contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. Finer details about the contract emerged on social media on Monday and one clause caught the eye of NFL analysts and fans alike.

Per the clause, Murray has to spend four hours every game week studying undistracted as part of his preparation for the Cardinals' next matchup. The clause also states that the quarterback cannot engage in any other activities at the same time, like "watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet."

Veteran NFL analyst Mike Florio wasn't too amused about the clause in the quarterback's contract. He shared his thoughts about the clause on Twitter, writing:

"The Kyler Murray homework clause is a colossal blunder by the Cardinals. It makes him look bad for not studying enough, and it makes them look worse for giving him all that money even though he wasn't studying enough."

Why did the Cardinals include this clause in Kyler Murray's contract?

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that game tape and Kyler Murray have been in the headlines together. In a New York Times interview in December 2021, Murray admitted that he doesn't indulge in studying the film too much. He said:

“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens. I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

The "homework clause," as it's being dubbed on social media, has guaranteed money tied to it. This means that if Murray fails to complete the four-hour study, he stands to lose some salary. His admission to the New York Times and his dip in form at the backend of last season may have forced the Cardinals' hand. They are ensuring that their franchise quarterback prepares meticulously for each and every game.

The Cardinals are keen on ending their six-year wait for a playoff win, which stretches back to the 2016-17 NFL season. They evidently believe that Murray can help them achieve that. The former Oklahoma Sooner's new contract extension will see him earn $46.1 million per year, provided he achieves all the targets mentioned in the contract. This will be second only to Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million per year).

The Cardinals are all in on Kyler Murray and have ensured on their own accord that their quarterback is either prepared for every game or loses out on money.

