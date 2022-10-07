"I may go score some meth at halftime" - Mike Florio absolutely hates Colts vs Broncos TNF game 

Last night featured a painfully uneventful Thursday Night matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

The game went into overtime, where the road team, the Indianapolis Colts, escaped with a 12-9 victory.

With the victory, the Colts improved to 2-2-1 while the Broncos fell to 2-3.

Through four quarters and an extra period of overtime, not a single touchdown was scored.

This was the first game of the season where a team didn't score a touchdown in the whole game. The two teams combined for 12 punts, eight three-and-outs, seven field goals, and zero touchdowns.

The two quarterbacks, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson, threw for a combined 0 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

The game was so bad that it invited a barrage of criticism for the players on the two teams for putting on a boring, uneventful game of epic proportions.

ProFootballTalk analyst Mike tweeted in the aftermath:

"I usually smoke a cigar during the second half. I may go score some meth at halftime for this one."

Denver took a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter as kicker Brandon McManus hit two field goals before Indy's Chase McLaughlin hit a 52-yarder right before the half ended to make the score 6-3.

The uneventfulness continued as the third quarter went without a touchdown being scored. Both teams traded field goals and the Broncos headed into the final quarter with a 9-6 lead.

With 6:47 left in the game, the Broncos had the ball at their 15-yard line and marched all the way down to the redzone.

Wilson chose this moment to make the biggest mistake of the game as he threw a redzone interception that gave the Colts new life.

With 2:13 left, the Colts were able to march into Broncos territory and set up a 48-yard field goal for McLaughlin. He nailed the kick and sent the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Colts hit a field goal on their first drive and stopped Denver on 4th-and-1 which closed out the game.

Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson $245 million this off-season

Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos

Denver acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade this off-season.

They sent multiple draft picks plus three players for the 33-year old quarterback. Upon trading for him, they extended him to a five-year, $245 million contract, which, in hindsight is, um, less than ideal.

Wilson still had two years left on his remaining deal, but the Broncos didn't want to wait and chose to lock Wilson in for the next seven years.

Through the first five weeks of the season, it looks like the Wilson trade isn't paying dividends, and he might not exceed the expectations the Broncos have.

