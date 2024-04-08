Mike Florio scolds Patrick Mahomes Sr. and T’Vondre Sweat for taking hard road that led to DWI

Patrick Mahomes Sr. and T'Vondre Sweat now sit in the DWI club, and both have taken a round of criticism on Monday. Speaking on "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio criticized Patrick Mahomes' father and T'Vondre Sweat.

Mike Florio: "[00:00:03] We've covered Patrick Mahomes Sr facing felony DWI, third offense, up to ten years. There's no excuse for it. We're all carrying around a device that has a button on it that allows us to summon a car any time, any place, anywhere."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, comparing the difficulty of driving under the influence with how easy it was to use a rideshare app:

"T'Vondre Sweat, arrested for DWI ... it just astounds me today. You don't have to hitchhike. You don't have to call anybody. You just pick up your damn phone and hit a button and somebody will come get you. When in doubt, press that button. [00:01:17]"[73.7] PFT

Sweat, on pace to finish April as a member of one of the 32 NFL teams, was charged with DWI over the weekend. The former Texas Longhorns player, 22, was arrested by the Austin Police Department and given a $3,000 bond. He paid the bond and is now free, per KXAN. The prospect was seen with a mask and towel covering his head as he posted bail.

Many NFL fans have braced for his draft stock to take a hit in response to the ill-timed alleged transgression.

What happened with Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s DWI?

Patrick Mahomes Sr. at AFC Championship - Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

According to TMZ via NBC Sports, the father of the reigning Super Bowl-winning quarterback was charged with his third offense DWI in late March. The charges could cost Mahomes Sr. over a decade in prison, missing most of Patrick Mahomes Jr.'s remaining career.

The incident in question happened around the time of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes Sr. was caught on February 3rd with an open beer in his console. Police had called for the routine traffic stop after signs of impairment.

If convicted, it would not be his first time behind bars. For one previous conviction, he was incarcerated for 40 days.

Credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda if any of the above quotes are used.