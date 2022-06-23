"I repeatedly tried to help you while you were on the way up" - Mike Florio calls out Pat McAfee for no longer staying in touch

Pat McAfee is something of a legend in the NFL. The former punter turned talk show host has also been seen commentating on and even participating in WWE. However, he was recently called out by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on social media for not staying in touch.

On Twitter, Florio congratulated the former Indianapolis Colts punter on his success, saying it’s sad they’re no longer friends given that he tried to help the former punter while on the way up:

“Congrats on your success, Pat. It's sad to me that we were friends not so long ago but for some reason we're now not, especially when I repeatedly tried to help you while you were on the way up.”

In response, McAfee told Florio that he has nothing but love for him and that he happens to cover things in a very different way than they do:

“I got nothing but love 4 you paisan. You just so happen to cover things in a vastly different fashion than us. We appreciate your service 2 the best league on earth, us, & sports media as a whole though..&..this just so happens to be a nice reminder of where I was. Cheers man.”

Back in 2019, McAfee made an appearance on Florio’s Pro Football Talk podcast and was asked what goals he had for his future, saying:

"I'm very much let's ride the wave and let's see what happens type of guy. I think I learned that in football. Whenever you go through a football week it's like you just focus on what's in front of you, what's happening right now. ... I just very much focus on what I'm doing right now. I enjoy it. Who knows where it'll take me.”

The year before, he left Barstool Sports and later got his own weekly self-titled sports talk show in 2019. Also in 2019, he was hired by WWE to be a color commentator alongside Michael Cole on Friday Night SmackDown.

Pat McAfee's NFL career

The punter with the Indianapolis Colts (2009 - 2017)

He was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of West Virginia. The punter played all eight seasons of his NFL career with the Colts, making the Pro Bowl twice and was a first-team All-Pro in the 2014 season.

He led the league in yards per punt in his final season in the league in 2016, averaging 49.3 yards. The punter was an obvious and beloved figure, not just for his kicking skills, but for several huge touchdown-saving tackles he made. Not to mention his fantastic on-field celebrations.

As one of the most popular figures in the NFL world, McAfee's words carry a lot of weight. The 35-year-old is still going strong with his eponymous show and as a color commentator for SmackDown.

