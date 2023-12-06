Mike Florio slams Bill Belichick over “stupid revolving door” juggling act with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe

Bill Belichick has Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe taking turns throwing the ball like it's the MLB, and one analyst is growing tired of these frequent swaps. On Pro Football Talk, NFL expert Mike Florio called the technique of carrying the cards close to his vest "pointless."

"I've been saying it for the past few weeks," Florio said. "This stupid revolving door and it's a big secret is who the quarterback's going to be, as if it matters who the quarterbacks can be at this point. It's the kind of thing that makes it harder to sell him to your fanbase." [00:04:35]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe might be the only players truly in the know this week as to their duties on Thursday, as, once again, the Patriots are taking the scenic route to announce a starter.

Bill Belichick risks second 10-loss season in primetime showdown against old rival Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin at Steelers Bengals Football Game

Bill Belichick won't be going to the Super Bowl, but he currently has two games left in primetime. The first showdown under the lights comes on Thursday Night Football. Al Michaels has the opportunity to call Bill Belichick's first tenth loss in a single season since Belichick done so at the start of his Patriots tenure in 2000.

His opponent in the game will be the Pittsburgh Steelers, which could be a fitting opponent after Belichick spent most of the 2000s and 2010s defeating Ben Roethlisberger in the classic AFC showdowns between the two teams. Today, however, both franchises are not quite in the same position of dominance as they were back in the day.

The Patriots are in 16th place in the AFC playoff picture, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are in fifth place at the top of the Wild Card. Despite the Steelers' 7-5 record, both teams will be taking the field without a franchise quarterback.

Kenny Pickett continues to miss time due to a high-ankle sprain, and the Patriots are essentially killing time until the 2024 NFL Draft by swapping between Mac Jones and Zappe. That said, both head coaches continue to remain holdouts from the prime of both teams' recent histories.

Bill Belichick will be standing on one sideline, while Mike Tomlin will be standing on the other. Mitchell Trubisky, Mac Jones, and Bailey Zappe won't be the same as before; the coaches will be.

Will Mike Tomlin, who is 3-9 against Belichick in the regular season, be the one to deliver the knockout punch that pushes Belichick to double-digit losses?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.